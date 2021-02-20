3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Metairie gun store, according to JPSO

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Authorities are responding to a shooting in Metairie that killed multiple people Saturday afternoon at a gun store/firing range.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the Jefferson Gun Outlet located in the 6900 block of Airline Drive around 3 p.m.

Officials say that three people were killed and two were injured. It is unknown if the suspect was killed during the incident.

The two individuals who were injured were rushed to the hospital and are now in stable condition.

Sheriff Lopinto with JPSO, said the initial shooter shot two of the deceased victims, which prompted several individuals to engage with the suspect.

The suspected gunman was also killed during the incident.