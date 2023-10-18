Video shows man fleeing from home after allegedly setting fire that killed three children in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Three children, all under the age of 10, died in a house fire just after midnight Wednesday.

According to WWL-TV in New Orleans, multiple fire units were called to the home just after midnight early Wednesday. Two children were initially found inside the home and taken to a hospital where they later died from their injuries. A third child was found later and was pronounced dead on scene.

The New Orleans Police Department later said the mother called 911 shortly before midnight and claimed the father of the children threatened to burn the house down. Minutes later, fire departments were called to reports of a house fire at their address.

Surveillance video sent to WWL-TV showed a man walking out of the house after the fire started and driving away.

The children's mother was reportedly on her way to the residence and was not home when the fire started.