3-car crash on Aster Street and Nicholson Drive Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - BRPD responded to a three car crash on Monday morning near the intersection of Aster Street and Nicholson Drive.
The crash happened around 11 a.m.
According to BRPD, three cars were involved in the crash.
EMS said there were no injuries resulting from the crash. Authorities confirmed that an LSU football player was in one of the cars involved, but it has not been confirmed who.
There are no reports of the crash impacting traffic in the area.
