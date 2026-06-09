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3 Capital Area volunteers join Red Cross relief efforts in Missouri

1 decade 5 months 1 week ago Wednesday, December 30 2015 Dec 30, 2015 December 30, 2015 11:48 AM December 30, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues

BATON ROUGE - The American Red Cross is deploying three volunteers from the Capital Area at noon Wednesday to help with relief efforts necessary due to extensive flooding in Missouri.

The departure of the trio brings the total number of relief volunteers from the Louisiana Region of the Red Cross to 11.

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Volunteers are currently supporting efforts in Texas, Missouri and Mississippi as “historic” winter flooding has displaced residents from homes and claimed several lives.

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