3 believed dead in explosion at Illinois plant

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) - Authorities believe three people missing after an explosion and fire at an Illinois plant are dead.
  
Waukegan Fire Marshal Steven Lenzi says crews have suspended their search for three employees due to concerns about the stability of the structure.
  
Lenzi says it's "not likely" anyone survived the Friday night explosion at AB Specialty Silicones in the community 50 miles north of Chicago. He says the coroner was on scene and crews are classifying the search as a recovery.
  
Nine employees were inside the plant when the explosion occurred. Four were taken to hospitals and two declined treatment.
  
Lenzi says more than 100 firefighters from at least 30 departments responded to the scene. He says it could take several days before crews are able to resume their search.
  
