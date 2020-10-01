3 arrested, 2 more on the run after group caught throwing molotov cocktails at homes

WHITE CASTLE - A handful of people were arrested overnight after sheriff's deputies caught them carrying stolen guns and hurling homemade explosives at houses.

The sheriff's office said Thursday that three were arrested and another two were believed to be on the run. Deputies said the group tossed molotov cocktails at people's homes, and they were caught carrying multiple stolen firearms.

It's believed this same group has been "terrorizing" the White Castle and Plaquemine community recently, according to the sheriff. They said the crimes Wednesday night appeared to be "retaliatory" in nature.

The suspects and their charges are as follows:

- Jonathan Simmons, 26: convicted felon in possession of firearm, principal to attempted second-degree murder(three counts), principal to aggravated arson

-George Johnson Jr., 18: aggravated arson, manufacturing/possession of delayed action incendiary device

-Dawan Seals Jr., 19: possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen firearm(two counts), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon(three counts), aggravated arson, manufacturing/possession of delayed action incendiary device(two counts)

Authorities say Samilyus Brown, 18, and Samaad Norman, 18, are still on the run. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office.