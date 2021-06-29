78°
3.9 magnitude earthquake rattles San Francisco Bay Area
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 3.9 earthquake rattled the San Francisco Bay Area on Monday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The earthquake’s epicenter was in San Lorenzo, an East Bay community in Alameda County 13 miles (20.92 kilometers) south of Oakland, according to the geological survey. The quake occurred at 6:29 p.m.
The quake was initially rated a 4.2 but was downgraded to 4.0 and then 3.9. The initial epicenter was reported as Ashland, near San Lorenzo, but the geological survey later also revised that.
Communities south of San Francisco — across the bay from San Lorenzo — felt the quake.
A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported in Southern California, near Los Angeles International Airport, on Wednesday.
