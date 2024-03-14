81°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In speaks with former LSU star Roman Rubchenko on war in Ukraine
BATON ROUGE - Former LSU basketball player Roman Rubchenko spoke with 2une In Thursday morning about the war in his native Ukraine.
Hear what he had to say about the ongoing conflict with Russia and his experience immigrating to America to play LSU basketball under Coach Dale Brown.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Viral baseball team Savannah Bananas to face off against the Party Animals...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
CATS officially appoints interim leader as CEO
-
Man arrested for negligent homicide, allegedly driving at unsafe speeds during deadly...
-
State captures drone video of red dust site, identifying scope of work
Sports Video
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...
-
Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's...
-
Walker girls basketball has sights set on first state title since 1977