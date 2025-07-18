2une In speaks to Roblox company partner about online safety for teenagers

BATON ROUGE - With summer here and school out, kids are spending more time online and could possibly be exposed to more dangers.

On Thursday, 2une In's April Davis spoke with Tami Bhaumik, the vice president of Civility and Partnerships with Roblox, one of the most popular online gaming hubs for preteens and teens.

The company is introducing two-factor authentication for Roblox accounts. This added layer of security aims to help players and their parents feel more confident about who they're talking to online.

