2une In Previews: Third annual Southern Athletic Gala

BATON ROUGE - Three weeks from Saturday, the Southern Jags kick off the football season against North Carolina Central.

This means it's almost time for the third annual Southern Athletics Gala.

The gala is being held at the Raising Cane's River Center on Aug. 16 and will feature a performance by Keith Sweat.

Co-chair of this year's event, Matt Valliere, spoke on 2une In this morning to talk about the gala.