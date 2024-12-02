60°
2une In Previews: The Nutcracker with Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre

4 hours 19 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, December 02 2024 Dec 2, 2024 December 02, 2024 7:18 AM December 02, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - What better way to get into the holiday spirit than to attend the classic Nutcracker performance?

The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is putting on its 31st annual production of the musical this December. 

There will be four showings of the production on Dec. 14 and 15 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Raising Cane's River Center. Tickets can be purchased from the River Center through Ticketmaster here

