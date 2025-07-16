93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Summer in New Orleans

1 hour 24 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, July 16 2025 Jul 16, 2025 July 16, 2025 12:21 PM July 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Need to take a daytrip out of the capital region? There's plenty to do in the Big Easy this summer, whether you're more of an outdoorsy type or if you're trying to beat the heat indoors. 

New Orleans chef Kevin Belton and Kelly Schulz of New Orleans and Company called in to 2une In Wednesday morning to talk about some of the exciting events going on down the river, including a pickleball tournament, free museum access and a month-long dining celebration. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days