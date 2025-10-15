79°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Southern's annual Gala on the Bluff
BATON ROUGE — Southern University's annual Gala on the Bluff is blending jazz, zydeco and R&B music for this year's Homecoming celebration.
The Gala is on Friday at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center Baton Rouge, with Jaguars encouraged to dance the night away with artists like Evelyn Champagne King, as well as Dwayne Dopsie and The Harry Anderson Band.
The Gala is also aiming to raise $100,000 to fund scholarships across Southern.
Doors for the event open at 7:30 p.m. Learn more here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Residents worry second majority-Black La. congressional district could be lost in Supreme...
-
2une In Previews: Southern's annual Gala on the Bluff
-
Man arrested on drug charges, later accused of rape, video voyeurism by...
-
Livingston Police looking for 'Bubble Bandit;' allegedly stole detergent by putting it...
-
EBR's Thrive plan, other ballot issues, go before voters in November; early...