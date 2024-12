2une In Previews: Sleigh N' Play District 5 Toy Giveaway

BATON ROUGE - Sunday, Councilman Darryl Hurst is hosting a toy giveaway for District 5.

The Sleigh N' Play Giveaway will be hosted at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center at 3535 Riley Street from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m..

Hurst spoke with WBRZ on 2une In Wednesday morning about the giveaway and what attendees can expect.