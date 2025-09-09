2une In Previews: Sharpe Family Singers bringing Broadway hits, contemporary pop to Manship Theatre

BATON ROUGE — The Sharpe Family Singers are bringing wholesome entertainment for the whole family to Baton Rouge.

The group, including Broadway-star parents, Ron & Barbra, with their equally talented kids Samantha, Logan, and twins Aidan and Connor, is coming to the Manship Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 14, at 2 p.m.

Their live show is audience interactive and features Broadway showstoppers from smash hit musicals, mega-hits from the Disney songbook, blockbuster soundtracks from popular films and a wide variety of Top 40/Contemporary pop hits.

The Manship Theatre's Lauren Lambert-Tompkins and Jason Langlois visited 2une In on Tuesday to share more about the show. Tickets can be bought here.