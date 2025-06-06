2une In Previews: Sean Wallace Youth Football Camp

92°
Friday, June 06 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - For the first time since his passing, the Sean Wallace Foundation is hosting its Youth Football Camp this weekend. 

This is the second annual camp the foundation is putting on. 

The camp starts on Saturday and check-in starts at 8 a.m.. Kids will learn non-tackle rules and football fundamentals at the camp at Glen Oaks High School. 

