2une In Previews: Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home hosting grief seminar
BATON ROUGE — Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home is hosting a grief seminar Wednesday to help those touched by loss.
The free event, hosted at the Jefferson Highway funeral home from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., is presented by Dr. Alan D. Wolfelt, a renowned grief counselor, educator and author.
Ryan Pierce with Resthaven visited 2une In on Tuesday ahead of the event, which he says is helpful to anyone who is experiencing grief in their lives.
More information can be found here.
