2une In Previews: Red White and Boom in Central

1 hour 42 minutes ago Tuesday, July 01 2025 Jul 1, 2025 July 01, 2025 9:14 AM July 01, 2025 in News
CENTRAL - The city of Central is celebrating not only Independence Day but also the city's 20th anniversary with its Red White and Boom event happening Saturday!

The event will take place at The Grand Settlement at Shoe Creek from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature live music, vendors, food and kid-friendly fun. 

Central officials ask residents to bring their lawn chairs, blankets, friends and family and get ready to celebrate Central-style.

