89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Project 'E' - Etiquette

4 hours 36 minutes 21 seconds ago Wednesday, June 18 2025 Jun 18, 2025 June 18, 2025 8:42 AM June 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A local non-profit an etiquette bootcamp to help youth learn and understand manners and basic life skills. 

On Saturday, Yours for Cavalry is hosting Project "E" - Etiquette at the Goodwood Library from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for tweens and teens. Attendees will learn about communication, credit building, finances, hygiene and even dating tips. 

The first 50 participants to arrive will also receive a starter bank account. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days