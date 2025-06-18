89°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Project 'E' - Etiquette
BATON ROUGE - A local non-profit an etiquette bootcamp to help youth learn and understand manners and basic life skills.
On Saturday, Yours for Cavalry is hosting Project "E" - Etiquette at the Goodwood Library from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for tweens and teens. Attendees will learn about communication, credit building, finances, hygiene and even dating tips.
The first 50 participants to arrive will also receive a starter bank account.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Family of man who allegedly hit BRPD officer offers apologies, asks for...
-
2une In Previews: Project 'E' - Etiquette
-
'Food Network' chef Anne Burrell dead at 55
-
Man arrested after fleeing from Baldwin Police in vehicle pursuit
-
Highway Safety Commission reminds drivers to take precautions in summer months