2une In Previews: Project E - Etiquette Program

2 hours 35 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, July 22 2024 Jul 22, 2024 July 22, 2024 10:03 AM July 22, 2024 in 2une In
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A local church is hosting an etiquette program for tweens and teens this Friday. 

The Cavalry Evangelical Outreach is hosting a community event it's calling "Project E," a workshop designed to teach children etiquette and life skills. 

The workshop will be held on Friday, July 26 from 1:30 to 4 p.m.. Admission is $10 a person. For more information, watch the video above or visit the outreach's website here

