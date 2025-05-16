90°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Pathways to Triumph gala fundraiser to raise money for stroke survivors
BATON ROUGE - In August, an organization dedicated to providing support for stroke survivors and their families is hosting its inaugural fundraiser.
The organization, Pathways to Triumph, announced its Evening of Triumph on 2une In Friday morning.
The gala will be a two-night event on August 1 and 2.
Trending News
You can find information on sponsorships, tickets and the organization itself at its website here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police investigating deadly shooting early Friday morning
-
Early morning fire in Baton Rouge leaves one person dead
-
Two of eleven inmates from Orleans Parish Jail recaptured - Picture shared...
-
Friday is the last day to purchase a Dream Home giveaway ticket...
-
2une In Previews: Wesley United Methodist Church's 159th Founders Day
Sports Video
-
Southeastern softball looking to make a run in the Baton Rouge Regional
-
LSU tennis looking for NCAA history in quarterfinals
-
Landry signs order shielding state universities' NIL practices until settlement, federal legislation
-
Southern women finish third at SWAC Track and Field Championships
-
U-High baseball eyes another state title