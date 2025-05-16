90°
2une In Previews: Pathways to Triumph gala fundraiser to raise money for stroke survivors

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - In August, an organization dedicated to providing support for stroke survivors and their families is hosting its inaugural fundraiser. 

The organization, Pathways to Triumph, announced its Evening of Triumph on 2une In Friday morning. 

The gala will be a two-night event on August 1 and 2. 

You can find information on sponsorships, tickets and the organization itself at its website here

