2une In Previews: Local 'Abbott Elementary,' 'Interview with the Vampire' child stars hosting meet-and-greet

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge native sisters Paris and Peyton Turner are building their acting portfolio, with Peyton appearing on ABC's "Abbott Elementary."

The duo, who also appear on screen together in the AMC show "Interview with the Vampire" as twins, visited 2une In on Friday ahead of a meet-and-greet at the Mall of Louisiana on Sunday.

The Turner sisters will be at Claire's on Saturday starting at 3 p.m. The duo and their mom encouraged fans to bring the August issue of BRParents Magazine, which features Paris on the cover, with them for the event.

"The first 30 guests will receive a free peach cobbler from our favorite place, the Peach Cobbler Factory," the duo said on Instagram.