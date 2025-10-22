67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Livingston Parish Library Book Festival celebrates its 10th year this weekend

1 hour 43 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, October 22 2025 Oct 22, 2025 October 22, 2025 7:45 AM October 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Parish Library Book Festival is this weekend, and it's celebrating its 10th year! 

The festival is the library's biggest single-day event, featuring author discussions, book signings, live music, food, face painting, games, crafts and other family-friendly activities. The festival also invites visitors to use the library's resources for free. 

The 10th Annual Livingston Parish Book Festival will be hosted as a free event on Saturday at the Main Branch library on Iowa Street. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Trending News

Learn more about the festival here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days