2une In Previews: Livingston Parish Library Book Festival celebrates its 10th year this weekend
LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Parish Library Book Festival is this weekend, and it's celebrating its 10th year!
The festival is the library's biggest single-day event, featuring author discussions, book signings, live music, food, face painting, games, crafts and other family-friendly activities. The festival also invites visitors to use the library's resources for free.
The 10th Annual Livingston Parish Book Festival will be hosted as a free event on Saturday at the Main Branch library on Iowa Street. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Learn more about the festival here.
