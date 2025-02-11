70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Krewe of Denham Springs rolls this weekend with 'The Greatest Show'

1 hour 14 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, February 11 2025 Feb 11, 2025 February 11, 2025 8:17 AM February 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — It's carnival time across the capital region, and in Denham Springs, it's time to let the good times roll this weekend.

The Krewe of Denham Springs rolls on Saturday, and they're going all out this year for the 45th anniversary of the parade. This year, the Krewe is themed around "The Greatest Show."

"We'll have a lot of circus-themed throws," the Krewe's 2nd Vice President Buddy Wollfarth said.

The family-oriented parade featuring thirty floats and multiple bands starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Denham Springs High School before going south on Range Avenue and ending on Veterans Boulevard.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days