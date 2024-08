2une In Previews: Holocaust Survivor set to share his story in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE— A 99-year-old Holocaust survivor will travel to Baton Rouge next week to share his story.

Next Thursday, Mr. Saul Dreir will speak at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center off Constitution Avenue. Rabbi Peretz Kazen joined 2une In's John Pastorek to talk about the event.