2une In Previews: Heal the Block

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - This Saturday, attend the third annual Heal the Block festival featuring performances from local musicians and several other activities. 

The block party will be held at Memorial Stadium from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday afternoon. 

Bring the whole family to enjoy food trucks, a bouncy house, a children's corner, giveaways, and performances. 

2une In's Mia Monet previewed the event Wednesday morning. 

