2une In Previews: Heal the Block
BATON ROUGE - This Saturday, attend the third annual Heal the Block festival featuring performances from local musicians and several other activities.
The block party will be held at Memorial Stadium from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Bring the whole family to enjoy food trucks, a bouncy house, a children's corner, giveaways, and performances.
2une In's Mia Monet previewed the event Wednesday morning.
