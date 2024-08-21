2une In Previews: Heal the Block

BATON ROUGE - This Saturday, attend the third annual Heal the Block festival featuring performances from local musicians and several other activities.

The block party will be held at Memorial Stadium from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Bring the whole family to enjoy food trucks, a bouncy house, a children's corner, giveaways, and performances.

2une In's Mia Monet previewed the event Wednesday morning.