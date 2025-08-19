89°
2une In Previews: Free clinic to provide medical care to those in need
BATON ROUGE - The city-parish's Office of Community and Development, along with the Love Impact Coalitio,n is hosting a free clinic on Saturday, Aug. 23.
The clinic will run at Capitol Senior High School from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until the clinic reaches capacity.
Providers will offer vision, dental and medical services, including basic procedures such as dental cleanings, eye exams, physical exams, STI screenings and maternal health education.
To find out more about the clinic, watch the interview above.
