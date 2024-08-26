2une In Previews: Economic impact of Super Bowl in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS— The City of New Orleans is set to host Super Bowl for the 11th time in 2025.

Super Bowl 59 is expected to bring a spike in tourism and a boost in revenue for small businesses and restaurants across the Big Easy.

Jay Cicero, executive director of the New Orleans Super Bowl Host Committee, discussed the expected economic impact of the big game with 2une In's Brandi B. Harris.