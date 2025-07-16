93°
2une In Previews: District 7's Back to School Event
BATON ROUGE - Wednesday, 2une In spoke with Councilwoman Twahna P. Harris ahead of the District 7 Back to School Event.
The event will include supply giveaways, a community resource fair and a celebration. It takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at 4000 Gus Young Avenue.
For a full list of back to school events, click here.
