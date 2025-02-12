2une In Previews: Dancers, folk singers bring 'A Taste of Ireland' to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge is getting a bit of Irish flair this month.

"A Taste of Ireland," an internationally touring showcase of Irish culture, music and dance, is coming to the Raising Cane's River Center as part of its 2025 world tour, fresh off an off-broadway debut in 2024.

The show features "more than a pint of Irish wit" with world-class Irish folk dancing and tap battles. The event's organizers say that the event offers more than a fair share of craic — Irish for a good time.

"It takes you through Ireland's history from the beginning of time to the fianna [small warrior-hunter bands in Gaelic Ireland during the early middle ages] to present-day Ireland," dancer Julia O'Rourke said. "I think everyone here has a little bit of Irish in them, so everyone can resonate with some way."

"A Taste of Ireland" is coming to Baton Rouge on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be found here.

The Louisiana leg of their tour starts Monday, Feb, 24 in Alexandria and ends Friday, Feb. 28 in Metairie.