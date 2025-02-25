2une In Previews: Celebrating the capital region with 225 Fest

BATON ROUGE - On Feb. 25, 2/25, communities can come together to celebrate everything the capital region has to offer.

This morning, 2une In's Abigail Whitam spoke with a representative from the baton Rouge Area Chamber about how local residents and businesses can celebrate 225Fest.

"As key players in our community, the media has such an important role in shaping how we see and appreciate the place we call home. You help tell the stories that connect us, and 225 Day is a perfect opportunity to showcase the people, places, and culture that make Baton Rouge unique—from local businesses and festivals to our vibrant arts scene, amazing food, and passionate sports culture," Autumn Payton with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber said.

One of the biggest events of the day is the 225 Fest Kickoff Party which starts at 4 p.m. at Red Stick Social. There will be food, music and more.

Then, this weekend, the third 225 Fest kicks off at the BREC State Fairgrounds. This event is free & open to the public.

Organizers of the event say 2023's inaugural 225 Fest was "the largest festival celebrating culture in the capital region and we can't wait to take it up another notch." Then, in 2024, there were 30,000 festival attendees.

For more information on the festival, click here.