2une In Previews: Calf Roping on the Bluff

Wednesday, September 25 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Saddle up, because Southern's second annual Calf Roping on the Bluff is this weekend. 

The roping event will be held on Sept. 29 at the Maurice A. Edmond Livestock Arena. Look forward to open and junior breakaways, double 00 calf roping and triple 000 calf roping. 

Prizes will be awarded to the champion of each event. 

For more information and to register, contact the Livestock Show Director, Meguna Johnson, at (225) 229-5797.

