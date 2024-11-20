66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Broadmoor Arts and Crafts Festival

1 hour 39 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, November 20 2024 Nov 20, 2024 November 20, 2024 7:57 AM November 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Spend some bucks to support the Bucks at Broadmoor's 51st annual Arts and Crafts Festival. 

The festival will be open to get some early Christmas shopping done this Saturday at 10100 Goodwood Boulevard starting at 9 a.m.

Trending News

Parking will be $3 and admission is $3, which grants you access to arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, a kids' corner, petting zoo, and pictures with Santa starting at 1 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days