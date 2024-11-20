66°
2une In Previews: Broadmoor Arts and Crafts Festival
BATON ROUGE - Spend some bucks to support the Bucks at Broadmoor's 51st annual Arts and Crafts Festival.
The festival will be open to get some early Christmas shopping done this Saturday at 10100 Goodwood Boulevard starting at 9 a.m.
Parking will be $3 and admission is $3, which grants you access to arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, a kids' corner, petting zoo, and pictures with Santa starting at 1 p.m.
