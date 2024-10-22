2une In Previews: Bats and Brews

BATON ROUGE - Learn more about nature's mysterious mammals at Bats and Brews at the Hilltop Arboretum Tuesday night!

Get educated on the animals that can eat their entire body weight in bugs in one night while enjoying some fall-inspired brews from Rally Cap Brewing Co. and jambalaya for dinner.

Wild Birds Unlimited will also be on site dealing in bat wares, such as bat houses, books, and some cool bat hats.

Bats and Brews will be held at the arboretum from 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m..