54°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Baton Rouge's Christian Youth Theater kicks off 2025-26 season with 'Narnia'
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge's Christian Youth Theater is taking audiences through the wardrobe with its first production of its 2025-26 season: "Narnia."
Based on C.S. Lewis' classic "The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe," the production kicks off on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The beloved story where four siblings travel to the magical world of Narnia continues with productions on Friday at 7 p.m., as well as two Saturday shows at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
There will also be two school day productions on Thursday and Friday at 10 a.m.
Trending News
Tickets for the production at Abundant Life Church in Denham Springs can be bought here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Amazon cloud computing outage disrupts Snapchat, Robinhood and many other online services
-
LSU drops 10 spots in AP Top 25 Poll after loss to...
-
Roads reopen after train derailment in Addis
-
More than 400 officers part of heightened security ahead of New Orleans'...
-
2une In Previews: Baton Rouge's Christian Youth Theater kicks off 2025-26 season...