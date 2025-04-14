2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Night Market

BATON ROUGE - The third annual Baton Rouge Night Market is happening on May 10 highlighting Asian culture in the capital city.

The founder of the market and one of the business owners being featured in the market, Laura Siu Nguyen and Vanessa Le, spoke on 2une In this morning previewing the market and what attendees can expect.

The market will be held on May 10 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Baton Rouge.