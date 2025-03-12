50°
2une In Previews: Athletes from around the world compete in Cajun Classic Wheelchair Tennis Tournament
BATON ROUGE - This week, athletes from around the world will flock to Baton Rouge to compete in the 34th annual Cajun Classic Wheelchair Tennis Tournament.
Match play began on Mar. 11 and will continue through Mar. 16 at the Manship YMCA. The Cajun Classic is the only Super Series for wheelchair tennis in the United States.
2une In's Abigail Whitam was live at the Y Wednesday morning for a preview of what's to come on the court.
