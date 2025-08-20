Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Anthony Lawrence Collection Store's Southern and LSU collections
BATON ROUGE — Football season kicks off in the capital region over the next two weeks with Southern's season opener this weekend and LSU's first game next weekend.
The owner of the Anthony Lawrence Collection Store on Bluebonnet Boulevard visited 2une In to ring in the football season with a new wardrobe's worth of new Jags and Tigers gear for Louisiana Saturday Nights.
De'Fron Fobb, who lives in Atlanta, has been making all the designs for the Southern and LSU gear himself for two years.
"We had a very hot online presence and a lot of people that do not shop online wanted the opportunity to come in, so I thought it was a great idea to open a store," Fobb said. "It's been a blessing to myself and the community."
Fobb said the business, open Wednesday through Sunday, is mainly run by his family.
