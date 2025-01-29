72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: 7th Annual Gumbo Run

56 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, January 29 2025 Jan 29, 2025 January 29, 2025 11:29 AM January 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Scotlandville Magnet High School is hosting its seventh annual Gumbo Run for those wishing to spend a weekend morning with some exercise and good food. 

The run serves as a fundraiser for the school as well as an opportunity to get some exercise with a bowl of hot gumbo waiting for you at the finish line. 

2une In's Mia Monet spoke with the school's principal Paul Jackson about what to expect from the run. 

Trending News

To sign up, visit the registration link here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days