2une In Previews: 7th Annual Gumbo Run

BATON ROUGE - Scotlandville Magnet High School is hosting its seventh annual Gumbo Run for those wishing to spend a weekend morning with some exercise and good food.

The run serves as a fundraiser for the school as well as an opportunity to get some exercise with a bowl of hot gumbo waiting for you at the finish line.

2une In's Mia Monet spoke with the school's principal Paul Jackson about what to expect from the run.

To sign up, visit the registration link here.