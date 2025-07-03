2une In Previews: 4th in 5

87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Thursday, July 03 2025
BATON ROUGE - Councilman Darryl Hurst and Baton Rouge General are hosting 4th in 5, a celebration of the 4th of July in District 5, Friday evening. 

The event will be at the corner of North Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Big Bend Avenue from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m..

Attendees can enjoy horseback and pony rides, a petting zoo, water slides, and a bounce house. Food and drinks will be provided but there will also be 42 vendors, including food trucks. 

Hurst was live on 2une In Thursday morning to preview the event. 

