2une In Previews: 4th in 5

BATON ROUGE - Councilman Darryl Hurst and Baton Rouge General are hosting 4th in 5, a celebration of the 4th of July in District 5, Friday evening.

The event will be at the corner of North Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Big Bend Avenue from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m..

Attendees can enjoy horseback and pony rides, a petting zoo, water slides, and a bounce house. Food and drinks will be provided but there will also be 42 vendors, including food trucks.

Hurst was live on 2une In Thursday morning to preview the event.