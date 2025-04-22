75°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: 2025 Baton Rouge Improv Festival
BATON ROUGE - This weekend, head to LSU's campus for some much-needed laughs with the Baton Rouge Improv Festival.
The festival is being held on April 25 and 26 and will host several shows, events and workshops.
For more information, you can visit the festival's website here.
Trending News
Organizers spoke with April Davis on 2une In Tuesday morning to preview what attendees can expect.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: 2025 Baton Rouge Improv Festival
-
St. Gabriel Police investigating shooting; bicyclist hit with projectile Friday
-
LDH announces waste-fighting initiatives, other priorities Monday
-
Bill to establish rules for proposed St. George Community School System set...
-
Bonnet Carre' Spillway tested Monday morning as the Mississippi River continues to...