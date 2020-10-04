81°
Latest Weather Blog
3rd Quarter| Saints 35 - Lions 14
DETROIT - The New Orleans Saints are back in action this week taking on the Detroit Lions in Detroit as they try to bounce back from two straight losses.
For the Saints, they sit at 1-2 and in second place of the competitive NFC South. The Lions too come into the game with a 1-2 record.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
City of Zachary auctions off pieces of their history in downtown area
-
Community holds raffle to help save neighborhood bar
-
President Donald Trump begins coronavirus recovery; physician says he is 'doing very...
-
2MAD: Healthcare heroes recognized, rewarded for hard work throughout pandemic
-
Friday night lights are officially back on in Louisiana