HALFTIME | LSU 49 | Oklahoma 14

ATLANTA - The LSU Tigers wasted no time getting back into the groove in the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Just weeks removed from their SEC Championship win, Joe Burrow and the LSU offense went back to work this time in the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl against Oklahoma where the Tigers scored in three plays in less than a minute of play.

LSU's defense was dominant as well in the first quarter, allowing one score from the Oklahoma Sooners but forcing four three and out possessions as well.

In the the quarter LSU on three scoring passes, two to Justin Jefferson and one to Terrace Marshall. The Tigers amassed 211 yards of offense while limiting the Sooners to just 86 total yards and the lone score.

This will be LSU's first time appearing in the Peach Bowl. The victor in this game will advance to appear in the 2020 National Championship Game.

Throw your heart across the line and your body will follow.



No. 22 Clyde Edwards-Helaire pic.twitter.com/DSdHUR24Ng — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 28, 2019