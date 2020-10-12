HALFTIME | Chargers 20 - Saints 10

NEW ORLEANS- The New Orleans Saints host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Superdome on Monday Night football.

Both teams traded empty possesions to start the game before the Chargers struck first.

They drove 80 yards on 9-plays as the drive was capped off by a touchdown pass from rookie Justin Hebert to Keenan Allen. That would give them a 6-0 lead with 6:26 to play in the first quarter after a missed PAT.

The Saints would cut the lead in half right before the half as Wil Lutz hit a 48-yard field goal as time expired in the 1st quarter.

Drew Brees finished the quarter 4/7 with 23 yards while Justin Hebert was 2/5 for 29 yards and a touchdown for the Chargers.

It wouldn't take long to throw his second touchdown on their first drive of the 2nd quarter. A long 49-throw would get his team inside the 10. Then Hebert would find Mike Williams in the back corner of the endzone to make it 13-10 with 11:01 left in the half.

Later in the quarter, Drew Brees threw an interception that was returned back inside the 5 yard line. Chargers QB Justin Herbert would capitalize and threw his 3rd touchdown of the night to make it 20-3 with less than 5 minutes remaining in the half.

Stay tuned for updates.