29-year-old barber killed in shooting after disagreement over tattoo off Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said Thursday that a 29-year-old man was shot and killed at a barbershop off Greenwell Springs Road after a disagreement over a tattoo.
Marvin Tolliver, a barber at Fade District Barbershop, was killed in the Wednesday evening shooting. Baton Rouge Police said they received a call about the shooting around 6:33 p.m.
Sources told WBRZ that the shooter wanted a tattoo and was told to come back later. After getting frustrated, the shooter came back with two other people and shot at the store, with Tolliver being caught in the crossfire.
Footage from the scene showed bullet holes in the shop's front windows.
BRPD says they are still investigating the shooting and have not identified a suspect.
