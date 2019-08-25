77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
29 students ticketed after brawl at area high school

Saturday, August 24 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

HAMMOND – Twenty-nine students were ticketed after a brawl at Hammond High Magnet School this week.

The Daily Star newspaper reported the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said the group of kids were ticketed for disturbing the peace. The incident happened Thursday.

No one was hurt, authorities said.

The fight involved both male and female students. Specific details about what happened were not released but authorities said the situation was over a dispute that began off-campus.

The school district will handle any academic discipline.

