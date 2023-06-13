28-year-old woman arrested, attended high school as student during 2022-2023 school year

BOUTTE - A 28-year-old woman and her mother have been arrested after it was discovered that she had attended Hahnville High School posing as a 17-year-old student.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office said 46-year-old Marta Elizeth Serrano-Alvarado and her daughter, 28-year-old Martha Jessenia Gutierrez-Serrano were arrested for injuring public records.

According to deputies, on May 29 school officials notified law enforcement that a possible adult posing as a teenager attended Hahnville High School during the 2022-2023 school year.

Deputies said Marta Elizeth Serrano-Alvarado had enrolled her daughter as a 17-year-old using a fake passport and birth certificate.

Anyone with information about the investigation should call (985) 783-6807.