28-year-old son of singer, Bobby Brown dies following medical emergency
LOS ANGELES, California - The 28-year-old son of singer Bobby Brown was found dead Wednesday night in his Encino, California home.
Local authorities were reportedly dispatched to the late Bobby Brown Jr.'s residence for an undisclosed medical emergency that led to his death.
As of Thursday morning, officials say foul play is not suspected, but remain mum as to a specific cause of death.
Brown Jr., the son of Bobby Brown and Kim Ward, followed in his father's footsteps by forging a path in the music industry.
In fact, he'd just announced the release of his debut single, 'Say Something,' in September of this year.
Brown Jr. was the half-brother of Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of Bobby Brown and singer, Whitney Houston. Bobbi Kristina died in July 2015 after being found unconscious in a bathtub at her Roswell, Georgia home and falling into a nearly six-month coma.
She was only 22 years of age at the time of her death.
After Brown Jr.'s death, his brother, Landon, took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late brother, writing, “I love you forever King.”
Born in 1992, Brown Jr. was one of Bobby Brown’s seven children.
