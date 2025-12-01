55°
28-year-old found stabbed to death, BRPD searching for information
BATON ROUGE - A 28-year-old was found stabbed to death, and Baton Rouge Police are searching for the person responsible.
BRPD said Kyle Coleman was involved in a domestic incident along North Ardenwood Drive around 12:20 a.m., then drove two miles to Mission Drive, where he died.
Police ask for anyone with information to call (225) 389-4869.
No more information was immediately available.
