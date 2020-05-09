27-year-old Denham Springs woman killed in head-on collision

DENHAM SPRINGS - Troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Livingston Parish that happened Saturday afternoon.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash claimed the life of 27-year-old Savannah Ringe of Denham Springs.

Around 3 p.m. authorities initiated an investigation regarding a two vehicle crash on LA Hwy 1026 (Juban Rd.) north of LA Hwy 16 in Livingston Parish.

Ringe was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 1026 in a 2009 Chevrolet Aveo when a 2006 Toyota Tundra was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 1026.

For reasons unknown Ringe crossed the centerline which resulted in Ringe striking the Toyota head-on.

Ringe did not have her seat belt on at the time of the crash.

Emergency crews transported her to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the Toyota sustained moderate injuries and had their seat belt on. He was also transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for alcohol.

The investigation is ongoing.