27-year-old Denham Springs woman killed in head-on collision
DENHAM SPRINGS - Troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Livingston Parish that happened Saturday afternoon.
According to Louisiana State Police, the crash claimed the life of 27-year-old Savannah Ringe of Denham Springs.
Around 3 p.m. authorities initiated an investigation regarding a two vehicle crash on LA Hwy 1026 (Juban Rd.) north of LA Hwy 16 in Livingston Parish.
Ringe was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 1026 in a 2009 Chevrolet Aveo when a 2006 Toyota Tundra was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 1026.
For reasons unknown Ringe crossed the centerline which resulted in Ringe striking the Toyota head-on.
Ringe did not have her seat belt on at the time of the crash.
Emergency crews transported her to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
The driver of the Toyota sustained moderate injuries and had their seat belt on. He was also transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for alcohol.
The investigation is ongoing.
